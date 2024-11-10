This Will Be Trump's Likely Salary After He Takes Over As US President

The US President is one of the most highly influential persons around the world, receiving a substantial financial package accompanied by multiple allowances and lifetime benefits. Even after the end of their respective tenures, the former presidents of the US continue to enjoy several benefits.

Salary of US President

It would be surprising for many to know that the US President has not been provided a raise in 20 years.

This means that when President-elect Donald Trump will officially take control of the White House again in January 2025, he will earn the same salary as his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Donald Trump will earn $400,000 annually. This yearly income has remained unchanged since 2001. Before that, the president used to get $200,000 annually between 1969 and 2001.

Perks and allowances

In addition to the annual remuneration, the US President is also entitled to several other allowances and benefits. Among these include a non-taxable expense allowance of $50,000, a travel account of $1,00,000 as well as an entertainment budget of $19,000 every year.

Moreover, there is a Redecoration Allowance — $100,000 — in case the official residence, The White House, requires redecorating as the new President takes charge.

Altogether, these multiple benefits ensure that the US President is well-supported in his post to lead the country.

Official residence and security

Apart from the various benefits, the US President is also entitled to stay at the official residence — the White House — along with family. It must be noted that all the costs of housing, including its maintenance, are fully covered.

The White House serves both as the official residence and workplace for the US President, thereby offering a comfortable and safe ambience.

The US President, along with the family members, is also provided round-the-clock security protection, including the Secret Service.

Benefits after demitting office

The US Presidents, even after they leave office, remain on the government's payroll and after given an annual pension, which now amounts to over $200,000.

Additionally, they are provided with office space and travel expenses, as per the Former Presidents Act of 1958.

Also, they get to earn money through various other endeavours, including book sales, speaking engagements and others.