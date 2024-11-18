The Trump 2.0 cabinet is taking shape, with Donald Trump appointing his top aides to prominent roles. Ahead of his grand return to the White House in January next year, he has appointed Republican Brendan Carr, an Elon Musk-backed critic of big tech, to lead the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Moving quickly since his election on November 5, Trump has begun rolling out his administration - some of whom include a TV news anchor at the helm of the Pentagon. Trump swept all seven swing states as he secured his second presidential term after losing to Joe Biden four years ago.

