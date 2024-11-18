The Trump 2.0 cabinet is taking shape, with Donald Trump appointing his top aides to prominent roles. Ahead of his grand return to the White House in January next year, he has appointed Republican Brendan Carr, an Elon Musk-backed critic of big tech, to lead the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
Moving quickly since his election on November 5, Trump has begun rolling out his administration - some of whom include a TV news anchor at the helm of the Pentagon. Trump swept all seven swing states as he secured his second presidential term after losing to Joe Biden four years ago.
Xi Jinping Vows To Work With Donald Trump
Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to work with the incoming US administration of Donald Trump as he held his final talks with outgoing President Joe Biden.
"China's goal of a stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship remains unchanged" after Trump's election, Xi said as he met Biden on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru, for their first talks in seven months.
Days After "Make America Healthy Again" Pledge, Trump, RFK Jr Eat McDonald's With Musk
Donald Trump and his pick for health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, have been pictured sharing a McDonald's meal with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, days after they promised to "make America healthy again."
Kennedy flew with Trump aboard his plane to an Ultimate Fighting Championship bout in New York on Saturday along with Musk and Donald Jr, Trump's eldest son.
The four men are shown seated in front of trays of McDonald's food in a photo posted online by Donald Jr which he jokingly captioned: "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW."
Donald Trump Meets PGA Boss, Saudi PIF Head Amid Deal Talks: report
Donald Trump has met with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi Public Investment Fund boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan, leaders of the two sides deadlocked in talks over bridging the divide in men's golf.
The Washington Post reported Sunday that Trump, who has hosted PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf events on his courses, played golf with Monahan on Friday at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Big Tech Critic Brendan Carr To Be Trump's Communications Chief
US President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Republican Brendan Carr, an Elon Musk-backed critic of big tech, to lead the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
In a statement, Trump called him a "warrior for Free Speech".
Carr has "fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans' Freedoms" and will "end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America's Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America," Trump, who is set to return to White House in January next year, said.