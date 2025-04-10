Advertisement

Trump Acknowledges People Were "Bit Afraid" On Tariffs

Trump Tariffs: Donald Trump acknowledged that people were getting "a little bit afraid" about the tariffs and were "jumping a bit out of line," but repeated his belief that trade deals would be reached with many countries eventually, including China.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Acknowledges People Were "Bit Afraid" On Tariffs
Trump claimed that China also wants to make a deal on tariffs.
Washington:

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had decided to pause reciprocal tariffs for 90 days for those countries that didn't retaliate, while increasing tariffs on China, which announced further retaliatory tariffs.

He acknowledged that people were getting "a little bit afraid" about the tariffs and were "jumping a bit out of line," but repeated his belief that trade deals would be reached with many countries eventually, including China.

"China wants to make a deal. They just don't know how quite to go about it... President Xi (Jinping) is a proud man... They don't know quite how to go about it, but they'll figure it out," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Trump Tariffs, US China Trade War
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now