Trump Acknowledges People Were "Bit Afraid" On Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had decided to pause reciprocal tariffs for 90 days for those countries that didn't retaliate, while increasing tariffs on China, which announced further retaliatory tariffs.

He acknowledged that people were getting "a little bit afraid" about the tariffs and were "jumping a bit out of line," but repeated his belief that trade deals would be reached with many countries eventually, including China.

"China wants to make a deal. They just don't know how quite to go about it... President Xi (Jinping) is a proud man... They don't know quite how to go about it, but they'll figure it out," he said.

