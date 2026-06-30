Trump Should Be Invited As Republic Day Guest: US-India Forum Head To NDTV

The India-US relationship has weathered recent political turbulence and is firmly back on track, with negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement entering the final stage and American companies continuing to shift supply chains away from China, Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), said in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

"The whole objective of the message was that the relationship between India and the US is still on solid ground," Aghi said after the USISPF Leadership Summit in Washington.

"It has a growth story and growth chapters, and it's moving in the right direction. There was some political side turbulence, but those are normal. There's enough depth and experience between two countries to manage that."

"But when you look at the economic story, you look at the technology story, and you look at people-to-people, it is moving in the right direction," he said.

On the proposed India-US trade agreement, Aghi said negotiators had narrowed differences substantially, with only a few issues remaining.

"When you look at what Ambassador Gor said... there are a few things left. They're just trying to iron that out. I think India would like to have preferential treatment... a fair tariff. And that's where it is kind of stuck at the moment," he said.

Asked about the possibility of Donald Trump visiting India next year, Aghi said he hoped the US president would be invited as the chief guest for India's Republic Day celebrations.

"My expectation is that President Trump should go for the Republic Day parade, be the guest of honour and see India a little more leisurely."

"Last time he came for 36 hours. I think he needs to spend more time and get to know the country better," he said.

Aghi also dismissed suggestions that ties between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had weakened.

"When you look at the G7 Summit, the prime minister and the president had a very cordial meeting. They respected each other and moved forward in a positive way. So I think the relationship is back on track," he said.

On investment and supply chains, Aghi said the movement of American companies away from China remained a defining trend.

"That process and momentum continues. De-risking from China is a big issue for US companies. India plays that pivotal role, and we are seeing company after company going that direction," he said.

Asked whether the two countries could achieve their shared goal of $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, Aghi said the target remained realistic, particularly if the trade agreement was finalised soon.

"I think if we can get the trade deal done, the momentum will pick up. It will happen, if not by 2030, 2031 or 2032, because we are seeing growth happening between the two countries," he said.