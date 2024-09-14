Trump Says Would Order 'Large Deportations' From Ohio Amid Migrant Row

Donald Trump said Friday that if elected president again he would initiate "large deportations" from the Ohio city that has seen a recent influx of Haitian migrants, whom he has baselessly accused of eating cats and dogs.

"We will do large deportations from Springfield, Ohio," Trump told reporters in California as he spoke of how "barbaric criminals" including migrant gang members have been wreaking havoc in US communities.

