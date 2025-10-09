Advertisement

'Will Try To Go To Egypt For Gaza Deal Signing, Working On Timing': Trump

The US president said that the hostages held in the Gaza Strip would be released on Monday or Tuesday.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
'Will Try To Go To Egypt For Gaza Deal Signing, Working On Timing': Trump
United States:

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he would try to go to Egypt for the signing of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

"I'm going to try and make a trip over. We're going to try and get over there, and we're working on the timing, the exact timing," Trump said at a cabinet meeting.

Trump added that hostages held in the Palestinian territory would be released on "Monday or Tuesday" and said that the deal had "ended the war in Gaza."  

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Gaza War, Gaza War Truce Deal, Donald Trump
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com