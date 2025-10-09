'Will Try To Go To Egypt For Gaza Deal Signing, Working On Timing': Trump

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he would try to go to Egypt for the signing of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

"I'm going to try and make a trip over. We're going to try and get over there, and we're working on the timing, the exact timing," Trump said at a cabinet meeting.

Trump added that hostages held in the Palestinian territory would be released on "Monday or Tuesday" and said that the deal had "ended the war in Gaza."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)