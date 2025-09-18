Advertisement

Trump Says Trying To 'Get Back' Bagram Airbase From Afghanistan

"We want that base back," Trump said, adding that "one of the reasons we want the base is, as you know, it's an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons".

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Trump Says Trying To 'Get Back' Bagram Airbase From Afghanistan
The Bagram Air Base was built by the Soviets in the 1980s. (File)
United Kingdom:

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was working to "get back" the Bagram airbase in Afghanistan, which the United States gave up control of shortly before the Taliban takeover of the country in 2021.

"We're trying to get it back, by the way, that could be a little breaking news. We're trying to get it back because they need things from us," Trump said at a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"We want that base back," Trump said, adding that "one of the reasons we want the base is, as you know, it's an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons".

US officials did not immediately clarify what Trump meant when he said Washington was trying to get the base back.

Bagram, Afghanistan's biggest airbase, was the linchpin of US-led operations in the country for two decades after its operation to topple the Taliban following the September 11 attacks on Washington and New York.

But US and NATO troops pulled out of the base in July 2021 as the resurgent Taliban took over swathes of Afghanistan before finally taking control of the entire country.

Trump has repeatedly criticised the loss of the base since returning to power, linking it to his attacks on his predecessor Joe Biden's handling of the US pullout from Afghanistan.

Trump has also complained about superpower rival China's growing influence in Afghanistan.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bagram Air Base Afghanistan, Bagram Air Base, Trump
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com