Trump Says Iran 'Agreed' To Never Have Nukes, Rejects $300 Million Fund Claim

US President Donald Trump has declared that Iran has agreed to never acquire nuclear weapons, even as the details regarding the future of Tehran's nuclear programme under the interim peace deal agreed between both nations remain obscure. The US leader also sought to cast doubt on Iran getting a $300 billion reconstruction fund as part of a peace agreement if the Islamic Republic upholds its obligations.

"Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the US is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

US-Iran Peace Deal

The available details regarding the memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between Washington and Tehran indicate that it includes the possibility of releasing Iran's frozen funds, sanctions relief and a $300 billion fund to help rebuild Iran if Tehran meets certain benchmarks.

Team Trump has also not yet explained how his agreement will address Iran's nuclear programme, including who will be in charge of verifying that Iran is in compliance and who will destroy or remove highly enriched uranium believed to be buried under nuclear sites that were badly damaged by US strikes last summer.

But Iranian media reports have claimed that any final agreement on Iran's nuclear issue would be reached during a 60-day negotiation period after the signing of the MoU on Friday, June 19.

What JD Vance Said

The copy of the document has not been released yet. US Vice President JD Vance told ABC News that the White House would release the text this week.

He said, "And what everybody will see is that Iran doesn't get a dime of money unless they perform their obligations."

Vance also backed Trump's position on Iran's nuclear future. He said the president's diplomatic efforts had once again delivered results and reaffirmed that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remained a central objective of the agreement.

In a video message shared on X, he said, "The President has been clear from day one: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. Once again, President Trump's efforts to establish peace have paid off for the American people, despite countless attempts to thwart it by people who hate America and President Trump."