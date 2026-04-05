Trump Says "Good Chance" Of Deal With Iran On Monday

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he believes there is a "good chance" of making a deal with Iran on Monday, ahead of his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face heavy bombing.

"I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now," the president told a Fox News journalist.

"If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil," he added.

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