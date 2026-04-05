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Trump Says "Good Chance" Of Deal With Iran On Monday

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he believes there is a "good chance" of making a deal with Iran on Monday, ahead of his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face heavy bombing.

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Trump Says "Good Chance" Of Deal With Iran On Monday
"I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now," said Trump (File)

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he believes there is a "good chance" of making a deal with Iran on Monday, ahead of his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face heavy bombing.

"I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now," the president told a Fox News journalist.

"If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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