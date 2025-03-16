Advertisement

Trump, Putin To Have "Discussion" On Ukraine This Week: US Envoy

US President Donald Trump is expected to speak with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this week, an American envoy said Sunday, as Washington presses for Moscow to accept a ceasefire in the Ukraine war.

Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, who met for several hours with Putin days ago, told CNN in a televised interview that he thinks "the two presidents are going to have a really good and positive discussion this week."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

