Trump Pardons More Allies, Including Son-In-Law's Father: White House

Donald Trump issued a new raft of pardons for allies. (FILE)

US President Donald Trump issued a new raft of pardons on Wednesday for allies including Jared Kushner's father, adding to a long list he has granted in his waning days in office.

In addition to the pardon for Charles Kushner -- the father of his son-in-law -- Trump also pardoned his 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort and longtime ally Roger Stone, the White House said in a statement.

They were among 26 people pardoned and three who had all or part of their sentences commuted on Wednesday by Trump.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)