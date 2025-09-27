Advertisement

Trump Mulls Tariffs On Foreign Electronics Based On Number Of Chips: Reports

Trump administration is seeking to hit a wide range of consumer products, potentially driving up inflation as it seeks to ramp up US manufacturing.

Trump Mulls Tariffs On Foreign Electronics Based On Number Of Chips: Reports
The Trump administrationas seeks to drive companies to shift their manufacturing to the US.
  • The Trump administration is considering tariffs on foreign electronics based on chip count
  • Tariffs would be a percentage of the estimated chip content value in imported devices
  • The plan targets a wide range of consumer products, from toothbrushes to laptops
Washington:

The Trump administration is considering imposing tariffs on foreign electronic devices based on the number of chips in each device, according to three people familiar with the matter, as it seeks to drive companies to shift their manufacturing to the United States.

According to the plan, which has not previously been reported and could change, the Commerce Department would impose a tariff on the imported product that is equal to a percentage of the estimated value of the chip content of the item.

If implemented, the plan would show the Trump administration is seeking to hit a wide range of consumer products, from toothbrushes to laptops, potentially driving up inflation as it seeks to ramp up US manufacturing.

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"America cannot be reliant on foreign imports for the semiconductor products that are essential for our national and economic security," White House spokesperson Kush Desai said, when asked about the details. "The Trump administration is implementing a nuanced, multi-faceted approach to reshoring critical manufacturing back to the United States with tariffs, tax cuts, deregulation, and energy abundance."

