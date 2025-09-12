Advertisement

Trump Moves 9/11 Ceremony Indoors After Ally Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Charlie Kirk was killed with a gunshot at the Utah Valley University campus. He was speaking at a debate hosted by Turning Point USA.

Trump Moves 9/11 Ceremony Indoors After Ally Charlie Kirk's Assassination
  • President Trump and Melania marked 24 years since the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon
  • The 9/11 service was traditionally held near the Pentagon memorial outside the walls
  • The ceremony was moved to the internal courtyard following Charlie Kirk's assassination
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump marked 24 years since the September 11, 2001, attacks at a service at the Pentagon on Thursday.

While traditionally observed near the building's memorial outside the Pentagon's walls, it was moved to the internal courtyard following the "heartbreaking political assassination" of activist Charlie Kirk, according to a White House official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The 9/11 remembrances are being held during a time of increased political tensions after Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a college in Utah.

