Trump Hails 'Exciting' Agreements By Kim Jong Un In Inter-Korean Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed developments at an inter-Korean summit in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang as "very exciting".

World | | Updated: September 19, 2018 10:52 IST
Seoul: 

US President Donald Trump welcomed developments on Wednesday at an inter-Korean summit in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang as "very exciting".

"Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts," Trump said on Twitter, referring to agreements the North Korean leader made in talks with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in.

"In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing," Trump added.

Referring to the repatriation of remains of U.S. service people killed in the Korean War, which Kim and Moon also discussed, Trump said:

"Hero remains to continue being returned home to the United States. Also, North and South Korea will file a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. Very exciting!"

 

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

US And North Koreainter korean summitKim Jong Un Moon Jae In summit

