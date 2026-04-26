Handgun, Shotgun, Knives: What Trump Event Shooter Carried For Attack

A lone gunman armed with a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives charged a Secret Service checkpoint at the Washington Hilton before being tackled by law enforcement, officials said, revealing new details about the weapons and sequence of events in the shooting near the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Washington's interim Police Chief Jeff Carroll said the suspect was heavily armed when he attempted to breach security. “He was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives as he ran through that checkpoint,” Carroll told reporters.

The incident occurred at about 8:36 p.m. in the hotel lobby, where multiple layers of security had been set up for the high-profile event attended by the president and senior officials.

Carroll said law enforcement personnel immediately engaged the suspect. “Members of the United States Secret Service intercepted that individual,” he said, adding that officers “exchanged gunfire with the individual.”

A Secret Service officer was struck during the exchange but survived after the bullet hit his protective vest. “He was transported to a local hospital for treatment… he seems to be in good spirits at this time,” Carroll said.

Officials said the suspect was subdued without being shot. “He was not struck by gunfire… however, he was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated,” Carroll said.

Authorities emphasised that the suspect never reached the ballroom where thousands of guests were gathered. “That checkpoint worked,” US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said, crediting the layered security system for preventing a potentially mass-casualty incident.

Pirro said the suspect's actions indicated intent to cause significant harm. “It is clear… that this individual was intent on doing as much harm and as much damage as he could where thousands of people were situated,” she said.

She confirmed that the defendant is already facing federal charges. “The defendant is being charged with two counts… using a firearm during a crime of violence and… assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon,” Pirro said, adding that additional charges are expected as the investigation progresses.

Officials said the suspect was tackled and restrained by officers at the scene. “They actually… took him to the ground and handcuffed (him),” Carroll said, describing how the arrest unfolded.

Despite the scale of the incident, authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public. “There does not appear to be any sort of danger to the public at this time,” Carroll said, noting that investigators believe the suspect acted alone.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “We have no reason to believe at this time that anyone else was involved,” confirming early assessments that the attacker was a lone gunman.

Officials are now working to determine how the suspect gained access to the hotel with multiple weapons. Carroll said investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and conducting searches. “We'll go through video across the hotel to figure out how the gun got in, how it got down here,” he said.

He added that authorities have secured a room at the hotel believed to be linked to the suspect. “We do believe he was a guest here at the hotel… we have secured a room here,” Carroll said.

The FBI has deployed its Joint Terrorism Task Force and evidence response teams to assist in the investigation. Assistant Director Darren Cox said agents were pursuing all leads. “There will be no stone unturned during this investigation,” he said.

Cox also praised the rapid response by law enforcement. “The American public should be proud of the quick response and heroic actions from law enforcement officers tonight,” he said.

Secret Service Director Sean Kern said the incident demonstrated the effectiveness of layered security protocols. “It shows that our multi-layered protection works,” he said, noting that agents were able to stop the suspect before he could reach protected individuals.

Officials said the investigation remains in its early stages, with agencies continuing to analyse forensic evidence, interview witnesses and examine the suspect's background.

They have not yet determined a motive or whether the president was specifically targeted, saying those questions remain under investigation.

Authorities indicated that further charges could be filed as more information emerges, with the suspect expected to be arraigned in federal court in the coming days.