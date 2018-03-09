Trump Decided 'Himself' On Talks With North Korea: US State Secretary

Trump has said he was prepared to meet Kim in what would be the first face-to-face encounter between the two countries' leaders and potentially mark a major breakthrough in nuclear tensions with Pyongyang.
"That is a decision the president took himself. I spoke to him very early this morning about that decision and we had a very good conversation," Tillerson told reporters during a visit to the African nation of Djibouti.
"President Trump has said for some time that he was open to talks and he would willingly meet with Kim when conditions were right," the top US diplomat said.
"And I think in the president's judgment that time has arrived now."
