Trump Cuts $400 Million From Columbia University Over Anti-Semitism Claims

President Donald Trump's administration said Friday it was cutting $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University over claims the institution stood by "in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students" following anti-Israel protests.

Four government agencies announced in a statement "the immediate cancellation of approximately $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University due to the school's continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students."

Trump said earlier this week that he would cut funding for schools that allow "illegal protests," his latest threat to turn off the flow of federal money to the country's education system.

US campuses including Columbia's were rocked last year by student protests against Israel's war in Gaza following the October 7, 2023 attacks, which ignited accusations of anti-Semitism.

Friday's statement, issued by the US General Services Administration, said the cuts were the "first round of action" -- and that additional cancelations are expected to follow.

"Since October 7, Jewish students have faced relentless violence, intimidation, and anti-Semitic harassment on their campuses -- only to be ignored by those who are supposed to protect them," said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

"Universities must comply with all federal anti-discrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding," she said.

"For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus. Today, we demonstrate to Columbia and other universities that we will not tolerate their appalling inaction any longer."

The university did not respond to a request for comment.

