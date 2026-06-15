Trump Celebrates 80th Birthday As White House Turns Into Cage Fight Arena

US President Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday with a brutal display of political machismo Sunday, turning the White House lawn into an arena for a bloody evening of cage fights.

In unprecedented scenes in the revered seat of American democracy, Trump sat with thousands of cheering fans as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) combatants beat each other to a pulp.

Fighters for the evening's top-billed bout emerged from the Oval Office, where just hours earlier Trump had sealed a long-awaited peace deal with Iran, to walk out to the cage.

US fighter Justin Gaethje stunned Spanish-Georgian Ilia Topuria to take the lightweight championship in the main event. Gaethje was declared the winner after Topuria's face was so badly beaten that he could not continue.

Afterwards, Trump and First Lady Melania entered the blood-spattered "Octagon" cage to congratulate a jubilant Gaethje, who wished the president a happy birthday.

"Beyond anything you could imagine," Trump, who is due to head straight to the G7 summit in France, told reporters when asked how the evening went.

"The UFC at the White House last night was incredible... The White House has never looked more beautiful. The setting was unsurpassed!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday morning, praising the fighters and congratulating UFC boss Dana White.

"The weather was scheduled to be horrendous, and it turned out to be PERFECT! So much for weather predicting."

Critics have derided the UFC fight as a tacky debasement of the White House by a former reality TV show host who has repeatedly shattered norms during his time as president.

At the event, fighter Josh Hokit launched into an astonishing attack on a former first lady, shouting into the microphone in front of Trump: "Michelle Obama is a man, am I right America?"

A series of UFC combatants paid tribute to the president after winning, in the style of Roman gladiators, with two of them hailing him for having the "balls" to stage the fight.

There has also been criticism of the commercialization of the event, which was plastered with logos for products including Bud Light beer and betting firm Polymarket, in which Trump's son Don Jr. has a stake.

'Bit Of Selfishness'

Trump, a long-time mixed martial arts fan, walked out of the Oval Office and along the famed West Wing colonnade alongside UFC boss White at the start of the evening.

The pair stood on the Truman balcony for the national anthem and a flyover by 12 military jets.

The fighting itself took place in a giant arena dubbed "The Claw", standing taller than the White House itself, with Trump and the first lady sitting cageside. It ended with a giant fireworks display.

The "UFC Freedom 250" event is supposed to kick off this year's festivities for the 250th anniversary of US independence.

It also happens to fall not only on the US public holiday of Flag Day, but on the same day that Trump enters his ninth decade.

The billionaire president has also faced criticism for staging the event as US consumers are still struggling to deal with the economic fallout from the Iran war.

Fans among the thousands of people gathered to watch the violent extravaganza on a giant screen on the Ellipse outside the White House defended the event.

"I do think maybe it's like a little bit of selfishness, but he is the leader, so he has a say," Nyles Rife, a 35-year-old sports performance coach from Virginia, told AFP.

Health Issues

Mark Toone, a 50-year-old US Marine Corps veteran, said the fight was "totally emblematic and representative of American culture."

The White House says the UFC is bearing the entire $60 million cost of the event.

Trump, who has deep ties with a sport whose young male fans reflect his own political base, has touted the UFC event as a unique spectacle.

Celebrations over the Iran deal appeared to be underway, with US Vice President JD Vance, who played a key role in negotiations, embracing Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in the crowd.

Trump was seen talking to Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, while Paramount boss and Trump ally David Ellison's presence reflected how his media empire gained exclusive rights to broadcast the event.

The spectacle has meanwhile distracted from questions about Trump's health as he ages.

Trump loves to compare his virility to Democratic predecessor Joe Biden, who also turned 80 in office, but was forced to drop his bid for a second term after a disastrous debate with the Republican.

But from bruised hands to a vein condition in his legs and apparent sleepiness in meetings, Trump has also had a number of issues, even though his doctor says he's in excellent health.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)