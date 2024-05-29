Trump Calls Robert De Niro 'Wacko' After Actor Backs Joe Biden

Robert De Niro warned of dire consequences if Mr Trump returned to the White House.

Former US President Donald Trump today took a dig at 'Goodfellas' actor Robert De Niro for taking part in a campaign backing rival Joe Biden and called him a "wacko".

Mr Trump said this in response to Mr De Niro's participation in a press conference for US President Joe Biden's campaign outside the Manhattan courthouse.

Mr Trump's post on the American social media platform Truth Social, chastised Mr De Niro, dismissing his remarks as symptoms of the "Trump Derangement Syndrome".

"I never knew how small, mentally and physically, wacko former actor Robert De Niro was," he said.

The former president seized the opportunity to take a swipe at Mr De Niro's career and influence, suggesting a decline in value since he strayed into politics "at the request of crooked Joe Biden".

"He doesn't belong in my city." Mr De Niro said this during a press conference hosted by President Joe Biden's reelection campaign outside the court in New York. "We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot. A two-bit playboy lying his way into the tabloids, pretending to be a spokesman - a spokesperson for himself," he added.

Mr De Niro warned of dire consequences if Mr Trump returned to the White House. At the surprise Biden campaign press conference, Mr De Niro called Trump a "clown" and a "tyrant".

"The only way to preserve our freedoms and hold on to our humanity is to vote for Joe Biden for president," the actor said. "If he (Mr Trump) gets in. I can tell you right now, he will never leave. Is that the country we want to live in? Do we want him running this country and saying, I'm not leaving? I'm a dictator for life?" he added.

However, the press conference took a chaotic turn as supporters of the former president attempted to drown out the actor with anti-Biden and anti-De Niro chants. Amidst the commotion, Mr De Niro engaged in heated exchanges with protesters.

After the event, Mr Trump's national press secretary criticised Mr De Niro for his alleged disconnect from the real issues faced by people across the country.

Trump vs Biden in 2024

In the upcoming 2024 US presidential election, Donald Trump and incumbent president Joe Biden emerge as the key contenders.

Trump after securing the Republican nomination, gears up for a rematch, leveraging his base's support amidst the ongoing lawsuits against him.

Facing criminal charges, Trump vows revenge on political contenders and expresses rigid opinions on immigration, abortion, and climate change. Conversely, Mr Biden positions himself as the safeguard against perceived threats to democracy.