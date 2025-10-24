Trump Axed US-Canada Trade Talks Over This "Ronald Reagan" Ad: All About It

US President Donald Trump has terminated all trade talks with Canada over an advertisement in which former President Ronald Reagan was seen speaking negatively about tariffs. Trump dubbed the ad as 'fraudulent', saying tariffs were important for America's economy and national security.

"The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs," Trump wrote in a post on X.

"The ad was for $75,000,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminium and autos earlier this year, prompting Ottawa to respond in kind. The two sides have been in talks for weeks on a potential deal for the steel and aluminium sectors.

The Ad In Question?

Earlier this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said an advertisement from his province with anti-tariff messaging had caught Trump's attention.

"I heard that the president heard our ad. I'm sure he wasn't too happy," Ford said on Tuesday.

It's official: Ontario's new advertising campaign in the U.S. has launched.



Using every tool we have, we'll never stop making the case against American tariffs on Canada. The way to prosperity is by working together.



Watch our new ad. pic.twitter.com/SgIVC1cqMJ — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 16, 2025

The ad in question was made using old footage of former US president and Republican Ronald Reagan. It showed Reagan criticising tariffs on foreign goods while warning that they caused job losses and trade wars in the long term.

"High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars. Then the worst happens. Markets shrink and collapse, businesses and industries shut down and millions of people lose their jobs," Reagan was heard saying in the advert.

When Ford announced the ad, he said, ""I'm a big Ronald Reagan fan...we're going to repeat that message to every Republican district there is, right across the entire country."

Controversy Over The Ad

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation issued a statement late on Thursday saying the ad by the government of Ontario was "using selective audio and video" of Reagan and that the foundation was reviewing its legal options.

"The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address (by Reagan in 1987), and the Government of Ontario did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks," the foundation said in its statement.

The Canadian government had no immediate comment.

US-Canada Ties

The latest extraordinary twist in relations between the North American neighbours comes just over two weeks after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Trump in the White House to seek a relaxation of stiff US tariffs.

The sudden decision to end trade talks will come as a blow to Carney, whom Trump described as a "world-class leader" when they met on October 7, adding that the Canadian would be "very happy" with their discussion. At the time, however, Trump offered no immediate concessions on tariffs.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters on Thursday that Canada will not allow unfair US access to its markets if talks on various trade deals with Washington fail.

Trump has used tariffs as leverage on many countries around the world. The Republican's trade war has increased US tariffs to their highest levels since the 1930s, and he has regularly threatened more duties, sparking concerns among businesses and economists.