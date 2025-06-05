Trump, Xi Hold Highly Anticipated Phone Call Amid Strained Ties: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone, China's state-run news agency Xinhua reported, as bilateral relations have been strained by trade disputes.

The phone talks were at Trump's request, Xinhua said, without providing further details about the leaders' conversation.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The highly anticipated call comes amid accusations between Washington and Beijing in recent weeks over critical minerals in a dispute that threatens to tear up a fragile truce in the trade war between the two biggest economies.

The countries struck a 90-day deal on May 12 to roll back some of the triple-digit, tit-for-tat tariffs they had placed on each other since Trump's January inauguration.

