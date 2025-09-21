Advertisement

Trump Administration's $1,00,000 H-1B Visa Fee Sends Internet Into Meme Mode

The $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applies only to new applicants filing from September 21 onwards.

US President Donald Trump.

The United States has introduced a $1,00,000 (Rs 88 lakh) fee for new H-1B visa applications, effective September 21. The Donald Trump administration said this was aimed at protecting American jobs and ensuring only the "most skilled" foreign workers enter the country. The news quickly triggered a storm on social media, with users creating a flood of memes.

One post on X shared a clip from the movie Singham, featuring the dialogue: "I will go to the village, work hard, earn money." Its caption read, "H1B visa proclamation has two sides: Panic, Uncertainty, Fear, Chaos - Other side."

Another meme showed an edited image of Trump holding a knife with the caption, "When you visit the US consulate for H-1B visa."

Another read, "My reaction to my ex-classmates who always tease me because I'm not earning as much as them because they are in the US."

A post read, "We survived Elon threatening us and Vivek calling us Lazy. Congrats my fellow chimps. H1B is now done!"

Some other memes:

Existing H-1B holders are exempt from the fee. The $100,000 charge applies only to new applicants filing from September 21 onwards. Current H-1B visa holders, including those abroad, will not be required to pay the new fee when renewing visas or reentering the United States. The White House clarified that the fee is a one-time charge, not an annual requirement.

Under the new rules, nonimmigrant workers in the H-1B category cannot enter the US unless their employer-sponsored petition includes proof of the $1,00,000 payment. The Departments of State and Homeland Security have been instructed to reject petitions that fail to meet this requirement.

H-1B, Donald Trump, Memes
