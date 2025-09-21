Trump Administration's $1,00,000 H-1B Visa Fee Sends Internet Into Meme Mode

The United States has introduced a $1,00,000 (Rs 88 lakh) fee for new H-1B visa applications, effective September 21. The Donald Trump administration said this was aimed at protecting American jobs and ensuring only the "most skilled" foreign workers enter the country. The news quickly triggered a storm on social media, with users creating a flood of memes.

One post on X shared a clip from the movie Singham, featuring the dialogue: "I will go to the village, work hard, earn money." Its caption read, "H1B visa proclamation has two sides: Panic, Uncertainty, Fear, Chaos - Other side."

#h1bvisa proclamation has two sides

- Panic, Uncertainty, Fear, Chaos

- Other side pic.twitter.com/ZnmmKqcySZ — Sanket (@BTechComedian) September 21, 2025

Another meme showed an edited image of Trump holding a knife with the caption, "When you visit the US consulate for H-1B visa."

When you visit the US consulate for H-1B visa pic.twitter.com/lIN6CT9BQf — Humor Detected (@HumorDetected) September 19, 2025

Another read, "My reaction to my ex-classmates who always tease me because I'm not earning as much as them because they are in the US."

My reaction to my ex-classmates who always tease me because I'm not earning as much as them because they are in the US :#h1bvisa pic.twitter.com/7gfwncauDR — Biswa padhee (@BiswaPadhe65589) September 20, 2025

A post read, "We survived Elon threatening us and Vivek calling us Lazy. Congrats my fellow chimps. H1B is now done!"

We survived Elon threatening us and Vivek calling us Lazy



Congrats my fellow chimps



H1B is now done! https://t.co/ehsGBsLzF1 pic.twitter.com/gFIssPUI0J — Mrtechnics (@mr_technics) September 19, 2025

Some other memes:

Traders who had bought puts on a fluke before Trump's H-1B visa news hit. pic.twitter.com/me7lmj3KyO — Sheetal Rijhwani (@RijhwaniSheetal) September 20, 2025

Companies to H-1B employees working in the US - pic.twitter.com/Y01nCjifis — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 20, 2025

This is current theme song of the H1B crowd in the US. ???? pic.twitter.com/u93NdrjHtQ — Mayukh Biswas (@MayukhDuke) September 21, 2025

Existing H-1B holders are exempt from the fee. The $100,000 charge applies only to new applicants filing from September 21 onwards. Current H-1B visa holders, including those abroad, will not be required to pay the new fee when renewing visas or reentering the United States. The White House clarified that the fee is a one-time charge, not an annual requirement.

Under the new rules, nonimmigrant workers in the H-1B category cannot enter the US unless their employer-sponsored petition includes proof of the $1,00,000 payment. The Departments of State and Homeland Security have been instructed to reject petitions that fail to meet this requirement.