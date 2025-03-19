Trump Administration To Fire Hundreds Of Government Scientists, Researchers

The Trump administration plans to lay off hundreds of scientists and researchers from the US federal government as part of drastic cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), lawmakers warned Tuesday.

The firings would result from the EPA, which tackles environmental issues including pollution, clean water and climate change, eliminating its scientific research arm that employs over 1,500 people.

Documents reviewed by Democratic staff of the US House Committee on Science, Space and Technology said the cuts would mean a majority of employees "will not be retained," while the remaining positions would be moved to other departments within the agency.

The layoffs, which have not been finalized, would further President Donald Trump's goal of slashing government spending by reducing the federal workforce as well as rolling back environmental and public health regulation.

Trump in February said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, his pick to oversee the agency, plans to slash around 65 percent of the agency's 17,000-strong staff.

When asked about the planned cuts, EPA spokesperson Molly Vaseliou said the agency "is taking exciting steps as we enter the next phase of organizational improvements."

"We are committed to enhancing our ability to deliver clean air, water, and land for all Americans," Vaseliou continued.

"While no decisions have been made yet, we are actively listening to employees at all levels to gather ideas on how to increase efficiency and ensure the EPA is as up-to-date and effective as ever."

Plans to scrap the EPA's research office sparked outcry from Democratic lawmakers.

"Every decision EPA makes must be in furtherance of protecting human health and the environment, and that just can't happen if you gut EPA science," said Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren of California, the top Democrat on the House science committee.

"Last time around, Trump and his cronies politicized and distorted science...now, this is their attempt to kill it for good" Lofgren said, adding that the "EPA cannot meet its legal obligation to use the best available science" without the researchers.

The Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), a nonprofit advocacy group, emphasized the role that the affected staff play in the EPA's stated mission.

"The scientists and experts in this office conduct and review the best available science to set limits on pollution and regulate hazardous chemicals to keep the public safe," said Chitra Kumar, UCS managing director of climate and energy, in a statement.

"The administration knows, and history shows, that industry will not regulate itself."

