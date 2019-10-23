Truck Containing 39 Dead Entered From Belgium: UK Police

A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

British police said a truck with 39 bodies found earlier Wednesday in an industrial park east of London had entered the UK at nearby Purfleet from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.

"After further enquiries, we now believe that the trailer travelled from Zeebrugge into Purfleet, and docked in the Thurrock area shortly after 12:30 am this morning (2330 GMT Tuesday)," the Essex Police said, having earlier said they thought it had entered Britain at Holyhead in Wales.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.