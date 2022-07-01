Truck Carrying 4,500 Kg Fireworks Catches Fire In US, Lights Up Sky

The fireworks in the truck lit up the sky ahead of the July 4 Independence Day.

A truck-trailer carrying about 10,000 pounds (over 45 Kg) of fireworks caught fire on a highway near New Jersey, the United States. The incident took place on Sunday (June 26) giving motorists on the road a chance to enjoy the celebrations just days before the US Independence Day on July 4.

The Central Jersey Fire Department said on Twitter that a hazmat truck was part of the crew that arrived at the scene for assistance.

Somerset - Bridgewater (Green Knoll) - 287 S 15.4 - Truck Fire - Multiple trailers carrying 5-10000 pounds of fireworks on fire. Active explosions. Mutual aid and county hazmat to the scene. — CentralJerseyFire (@CJFireBuffs) June 27, 2022

The highway was closed due to the truck fire and Tanker Task Force was also requested at the site, said the fire department. Miles of traffic queues were seen on the road till Monday morning.

The fireworks in the truck lit up and exploded in the sky above the vehicle as it caught fire close to milepost 15.4 in the Somerset-Bridgewater (Green Knoll) area of 287 S. Highway authorities were informed to close the road and call for water supplies to douse the blaze.

According to the police, the driver of the truck noticed a burning dolly tyre and stopped over at 10:30 pm on Sunday. He later reported burn injuries in his arms.

The cause of the incident is still unknown, said the police.

This is not the first time that a truck carrying crackers caught fire. In November last year, a similar incident took place in Ohio when a truck carrying fireworks went up in flames and sent the explosives in all directions. Three people were injured in the incident.

Local media report said that an unidentified person had thrown a large firecracker into the truck, which led to the horrifying incident.

