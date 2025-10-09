Tropical Storm Jerry Intensifies In The Atlantic As Hurricane Priscilla Weakens

Priscilla lost its hurricane status and was downgraded to a tropical storm as it churned up Mexico's western Pacific coast, while Tropical Storm Jerry strengthened in the Atlantic on its approach to the Leeward Islands, forecasters said early Thursday.

Priscilla approached major hurricane status Tuesday before weakening to a tropical storm a day later. Early Thursday, the tropical storm was centered about 434 kilometers west of the southern tip of Baja California and moving northwest at 13 kph with maximum sustained winds of about 80 kph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Priscilla was bringing high surf and gusty winds to Baja California Sur, which was under a tropical storm watch from Cabo San Lucas to Cabo San Lazaro. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding were possible as the storm moves along Mexico's Pacific coast and through the weekend across the U.S. Southwest, forecasters said.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Jerry was centered about 635 kilometers east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and moving west-northwest at 32 kph with maximum sustained winds of 105 kph, the center said early Thursday.

Jerry was expected to strengthen gradually and could become a hurricane by the weekend. On Thursday into early Friday, 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain could fall across the Leeward Islands, bringing the risk of flash flooding, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla, St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat, St. Barts and St. Martin, Saba and St. Eustatius and Guadeloupe and the adjacent islands, the center said.

In the Pacific, Octave weakened Wednesday evening but remained a tropical storm early Thursday. The storm did not threaten land and was likely to dissipate Thursday, forecasters said.

Octave was located about 692 kilometers south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and moving east-northeast at 29 kph with maximum sustained winds of 64 kph, the center said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)