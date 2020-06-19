Traitor John Bolton Spreading "Outright Falsehoods": US Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo

"John Bolton is spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths and outright falsehoods," Pompeo said in a statement.

Washington:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late Thursday ripped into John Bolton for his explosive memoir about working for President Donald Trump, calling the former national security advisor a "traitor."

"It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton's final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people."

Comments
