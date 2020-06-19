Traitor John Bolton Spreading 'Outright Falsehoods': US Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo

John Bolton is spreading lies, Mike Pompeo said (File)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late Thursday ripped into John Bolton for his explosive memoir about working for President Donald Trump, calling the former national security advisor a "traitor."

"John Bolton is spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths and outright falsehoods," Pompeo said in a statement.

"It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton's final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)