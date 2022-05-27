Traditional Dance In Kyrgyzstan Used To Treat This Lung Disease

Kara Jorgo is Kyrgyzstan's national dance

In the country of Kyrgyzstan there is a traditional dance called Kara Jorgo which is also the country's national dance. The interesting thing about this dance is that it is used to treat people with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, better known as COPD. COPD is a common, preventable and treatable lung disease.

The dance involve a range of body movements that help the patients with their COPD. According to The Guardian, in the beginning most patients complain of shortness of breath. Speaking to the news outlet Aidai Temiraly Kyzy, a 24 year old nurse says “Almost all patients, before doing this, complain of shortness of breath, a cough and say they have no physical aptitude…But, even on the second or third day, the improvement is noticeable. Physically, they can do more.”

She goes on to add “I've seen patients with really low mood transform and, by the end, they smile and are so grateful.”

Kyrgyzstan's health ministry has officially adopted this treatment and it is already being done in 3 hospitals. The sessions run for six weeks, with a couple of two hour sessions every week.

Prof Talant Sooronbaev who is the director of the National Centre of Cardiology and Internal Medicine, speaking to The Guardian said “When we give patients with COPD medicine and drugs, this is not a real medical service,” he says. “Pulmonary rehabilitation is an important part of treatment. This is why we have plans to extend, and why we will share our experience with neighbouring countries – Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.”

COPD often develops in one's midlife, with symptoms such as breathlessness, cough and fatigue. It can be caused by smoking, or being exposed to polluted air. If detected early it can be treated and managed.