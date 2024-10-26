This Canadian Town Can't Find Anyone To Run For Mayor

As the November municipal election draws near, Kyle, a small town in Saskatchewan, Canada, is facing an unforeseen problem: there are no contenders for the mayorship, according to CKOM.COM.

This year, current Mayor George Williams, who assumed office in November 2021, is scheduled to resign, leaving his position unfilled and without any candidates. Furthermore, there are still no nominees for a Town Council position.

Two rounds of candidate applications have been released to promote mayor nominations, but thus far, no one has shown interest, according to Chief Administrative Officer Amber Dashney.

"It's a little concerning, but I am confident that someone will step forward," Dashney told CKOM.COM.

The council will designate a deputy mayor to assume the duties of mayor if the post is not filled by the election on November 13.

"At that meeting, we will decide on a date for a by-election, and we will continue calling a by-election until we fill the mayor spot and the other councilor spot, as well," Dashney said.

Gordon Barnhart, former President of the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA), said it can occur from time to time were nobody steps forward for council or mayoral nominations.

"I'm not sure that it's common, but it's not unusual," he said.

He said it can be hard for small communities to find enough people willing and able to run for mayor or for council.

In 2016, Barnhart was elected as a councillor for the Town of Saltcoats - a community 30 kilometres southeast of Yorkton - through a byelection after some convincing from local community members.

Due to several vacant councillor positions, Barnhart said the town risked not meeting quorum at council meetings. He would go on to serve as a councillor in Saltcoats until 2020, before being elected as mayor where he sat until 2022.

"It is really a dedication to your community where you feel that you can make a difference," Barnhart said.

According to 2021 Statistics Canada census data, the Town of Kyle has population of 413, and the Town of Saltcoats has a population of 473.

While towns and villages have smaller populations to choose from, Barnhart said people's time and confidence may be factors that prevent people from running for a seat.

In a statement, SUMA said as long as council can maintain quorum, it can continue with meetings.

"While it's rare, it's not unheard of for no one to put their name forward for mayor, or for too few people to put their names forward for council," the statement read. "In nearly all cases, someone will put their name in for the following byelection and the spot will be filled."