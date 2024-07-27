Tourists Duped Into Eating Dog Meat In Bali, Authorities Launch Crackdown

Dog meat trade often relies on the inhumane seizure of dogs

A recent investigation has revealed that Australian tourists were being tricked into eating dog meat skewers during their holidays on an Indonesian island. On Thursday, Bali officials seized hundreds of kilograms of raw dog meat and numerous skewers from vendors, despite a comprehensive ban on the trade of such meat on the popular resort island, the Independent reported.

According to AFP, public order officers in Bali's Jembrana district seized at least 500 dog meat skewers and 56 kilograms of raw dog meat from various sellers following a series of inspections. Dewa Nyoman Rai Dharmadi, head of the Bali Public Order Agency, said that inspections conducted this week found three vendors still peddling dog meat, defying local regulations that prohibit its sale.

Two of the vendors had previously received warnings from Bali Police regarding their engagement in the trade of dog meat.

"We won't suddenly take legal action, but we are giving them the chance to know the ban and why it was banned. But we will process recurrent (sellers) for deterrent effect. We're not playing around,'' Mr Dharmadi said.

''Dog meat is not food and can also potentially cause disease. Don't believe in the superstitions that dog meat is healthy. That's misleading,'' he added.

Two of the vendors are reportedly set to attend court in August.

Notably, Bali has enacted a stringent ban on the dog meat trade, imposing severe penalties on offenders, including a maximum prison sentence of three months and a hefty fine of up to 50 million rupiah (approximately 2,300 pounds), serving as a strong deterrent to those who would engage in this illicit activity.

Unlike regulated agricultural practices, the dog meat trade often relies on the inhumane seizure of dogs that are not raised for food, including stolen pets, community-owned dogs, and street dogs.

Animal welfare organizations, including Animals International, have condemned the sale and consumption of dog and cat meat, citing the inherent cruelty of the trade. They argue that the dog meat trade not only subjects dogs to immense suffering but also poses serious health and safety risks to both tourists and local communities.

However, dog meat is considered a part of traditional cuisine and consumed in certain regions of Southeast and East Asia, including China, Vietnam, and North Korea.

