Top Diplomats' Meet At Davos Kicks Off. Key Events To Watch Out For

Zelensky and the Swiss have called on China to help end the war in Ukraine

The main business of the World Economic Forum kicks off on Tuesday with a speech by Chinese Premier Li Qiang top of the agenda.

Li's address to global business leaders and investors comes as Beijing grapples with a sluggish post-pandemic recovery and a real estate slump.

We'll be watching to see if Li sits down with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for bilateral meetings.

Zelensky and the Swiss have called on China - an ally of Russia - to help end the war in Ukraine by joining peace talks.

Blinken touches down in Davos on Tuesday morning. He and national security adviser Jake Sullivan will both deliver speeches at Davos as the specter of Donald Trump looms.

Trump secured a resounding win in the first 2024 Republican presidential contest in Iowa on Monday - and the global elite is starting to factor in what a second presidential term might look like.

As wars continue in Ukraine and the Middle East, how U.S. foreign policy will play out after the election is dominating Davos discussions.

Here are some key events to watch out for on Tuesday:

0800 GMT: Zelensky meets business leaders and financiers

0845 GMT: Qatari PM Sheik Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani speaks

0950 GMT: Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks

1020 GMT: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks

1315 GMT: Zelensky's speech

1400 GMT: Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks

1600 GMT: Sullivan's address

1630 GMT: Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher Han Al Khasawneh speaks

1730 GMT: Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda attend official opening of Ukraine House

Parties on the sidelines Tuesday: Google reception, wine tasting with SecurityScorecard, Green Night by the Institute of Sustainability and Technology and the LGBTQ+ leaders dinner.

