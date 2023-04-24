''Tongues Removed, No Blood Spilled'': Mysterious Deaths Of Cows In US State Baffles Authorities

Six mutilated cows were found dead on different properties across Texas

Authorities in US' Texas are left clueless after six cows were mysteriously found dead along a rural highway with their tongues cut out, New York Post reported. What's more, is that there was no sign of blood spilled.

Ranchers first found the mutilated remains of a 6-year-old longhorn-cross cow on their property, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook Wednesday. Similar mutilations were then reported across the state and efforts to coordinate between agencies were underway, the sheriff's office said.

''A straight, clean cut, with apparent precision, had been made to remove the hide around the cow's mouth on one side, leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched. The tongue was also completely removed from the body with no blood spill. It was noted there were no signs of struggle and the grass around the cow was undisturbed. No footprints or tire tracks were noted in the area,'' the Facebook post noted.

See the post here:

Ranchers also said there were no predators or birds trying to scavenge the remains of the cow, which decayed untouched for several weeks. In the ensuing investigation, authorities discovered five other cows had been found dead and mutilated in a similar fashion.

The sheriff's office said the other five cows were also found lying on one side with a face cut along the jawline and the tongue completely removed. Two of the cows also had similar cuts with their external genitalia removed.

All six cows were found in separate locations and belonging to different herds. The officials further noted that the grass around the carcasses was undisturbed, and there were no footprints or tire tracks in any of the locations. No cause of death has been determined in any of the six cases.

The office has now urged the public to call them if they are aware of other similar occurrences.

This isn't the first time cattle have been found mutilated. According to CBS News, cows in northeast Georgia were found dead with neatly-cut circles sliced into their rear ends in 2016.