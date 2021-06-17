Tokyo Virus Emergency To End June 20, Month Before Olympics: PM Suga

A virus state of emergency in Tokyo and several other regions will be lifted on June 20, just over a month before the Olympics, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Thursday.

But in its place the government will implement so-called "quasi-emergency" measures in the capital and several other areas until July 11, limiting alcohol sales and opening hours for bars and restaurants.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)