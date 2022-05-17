Toddler Ordered 31 Cheeseburgers, Added $16 Tip. Mother Had No Idea

Kelsey Burkhalter Golden decided to donate the burgers.

A two-year-old boy in Texas, United States, ordered more than two dozen cheeseburgers from a local McDonald's outlet using his mother's phone. The woman got to know about the act after she checked her phone.

Kelsey Burkhalter Golden told KHOU11 that her son Barrett placed the order on food delivery platform DoorDash without her knowledge.

"My son was playing with my phone, I thought he was taking pictures but when I looked back on my thing it was ordered at the time he was playing with my phone," the Kingsville resident told the publication.

Speaking to KRISTV, Ms Golden said she was surprised to see a message from DoorDash that her order will take longer than usual “because of the size of the order” - 31 cheeseburgers.

The mother of three was working on the computer when her son got hold of her unlocked phone and placed the order.

The total amount of the bill was $61.58, according to KRISTV and the little one even added a tip of $16.

But instead of scolding the child of getting upset, the woman decided to donate the burgers to those who wanted them.

“I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald's if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash,” she posted on Facebook.

Within minutes, Ms Golden started receiving responses. While some of the locals picked up the cheeseburgers, others gave Ms Golden advice on how to store it.

She later told KHOU11 that she will hide the DoorDash application on her mobile phone to prevent her son from misusing it.

"I guess I need to hide the app or something because Door Dash is not protected," Ms Golden said.