Toddler Discovers 3,800-Year-Old Egyptian Treasure During Family Outing In Israel

A three-year-old girl in Israel has gained overnight popularity after unearthing an ancient treasure during a family outing. The toddler, Ziv Nitzan, was visiting the archaeological site of Tel Azekah in southern Israel with her family when she found a scarab amulet believed to belong to Canaanite communities, dating back as far as 3,800 years.

"We were walking along the path, and then Ziv bent down - and out of all the stones around her, she picked up this particular stone," said Omer Nitzan, the toddler's sister.

"I called my parents to come see the beautiful stone, and we realised we had discovered an archaeological find."

The family then reported the finding to Israel's Antiquities Authority (IAA) which awarded a certificate of appreciation for good citizenship to little Ziv.

"Ziv, and her family, deserve praise for handing over the find to the National Treasures of the state of Israel. Thanks to her, everyone will be able to see it and enjoy it. In honour of Passover, we will present the seal in a special exhibition set up by the Israel Antiquities Authority," said Eli Escusido, IAA director.

Notably, Tel Azekah has biblical significance as it is believed to be the site of the infamous battle between David and Goliath.

Professor Oded Lipschits, director of the Tel Aviv University archaeological dig, who even came to meet Ziv and her sisters at the tel said his team had been excavating in the region for almost 15 years.

"The excavation findings show that during the Middle Bronze and Late Bronze Ages, here in Tel Azekah, thrived one of the most important cities in the Judean Lowlands," said Mr Lipschits

"The scarab found by Ziv joins a long list of Egyptian and Canaanite finds discovered here, which attest to the close ties and cultural influences between Canaan and Egypt during that period."

As per IAA, the scarab relic was most likely created in Egypt and then found its way to modern-day Israel, thousands of years ago. This beetle, considered sacred in the eyes of the ancient Egyptians, was a symbol of new life, because of the dung ball it created and then laid its eggs into it, from which new life would hatch.

"Scarabs were used in this period as seals and as amulets. They were found in graves, in public buildings and in private homes. Sometimes they bear symbols and messages, that reflect religious beliefs or status," said Dr Daphna Ben-Tor, an expert in ancient amulets and seals.