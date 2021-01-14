Latest NEWS LIVE: PM Modi To Inaugurate Vaccine Drive On January 16, Say Sources

Latest News Today: PM Likely To Inaugurate Vaccine Drive On January 16. (Representational)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely inaugurate the country's vaccination drive against the coronavirus through video conferencing, sources said. The inoculation campaign, billed as the world's largest, is scheduled to start from January 16.

PM Modi will likely virtually interact with health workers at some locations on the day of the launch of the vaccine drive, sources said, adding select hospitals in states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi have been asked to make preparations.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump became the first US president in history to be impeached twice when the House of Representatives voted Wednesday to charge him with inciting last week's mob attack on Congress.

The US Senate will not hold a trial before January 20, when Democrat Joe Biden assumes the presidency, meaning the real estate tycoon will escape the ignominy of being forced to leave early.

Here are the live updates:

Jan 14, 2021 06:44 (IST) Coronavirus news: WHO says around 28 million vaccine doses injected so far



The World Health Organization said Wednesday that about 28 million vaccine doses have been administered so far in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic -- largely in the wealthiest countries.



WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said around 46 countries had started their coronavirus vaccination campaigns -- of which 38 were high-income countries.



"We've about 28 million vaccine doses that have been administered so far. Five different vaccines or platforms have been used," he told a live WHO social media event.



"Forty-six countries, approximately, are now vaccinating. But only one of those countries is a low-income country," he said.



"There are populations out there who want and need vaccines who are not going to get them unless and until we begin to share better."

Jan 14, 2021 06:23 (IST) India To Buy 83 Tejas Light Combat Aircraft For Rs 45,696 Crore

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the purchase of 73 Tejas LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) fighter jets and 10 trainer aircraft for a cost of around Rs 45,700 crore.

The Tejas Mk-1A LCA is an indigenously designed and manufactured fourth-generation fighter with critical operational capabilities that include an Active Electronically-Scanned Array (AESA) radar, an Electronic Warfare (EW) suite, and is capable of air-to-air refueling (AAR).



"The LCA Tejas is going to be the backbone of the IAF fighter fleet in (the) years to come. LCA-Tejas incorporates a large number of new technologies, many of which were never attempted in India," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, adding that the deal was a "game-changer for self-reliance in the Indian defence manufacturing (sector)".