'Today, Peace Will Be Closer': Volodymyr Zelensky After Reaching G7 Meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said "peace will be closer" as a result of meetings at the G7 summit, after a diplomatic source said he had arrived in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

"Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and increased cooperation for our victory. Today, peace will be closer," Zelensky said on social media.

