To Settle 'Waving Bear' Debate, UK Zoo Films Its Own 'Standing Bear'

The video of Sun Bear divided the internet.

An English zoo has released a video to quell the boiling debate over whether the waving sun bear captured at China's Hangzhou Zoo is real or not, which has been the subject of a widespread conspiracy theory.

A few days ago, video footage from the Hangzhou Zoo of the world's tiniest bear standing on its hind feet shocked social media, sparking speculation that the bear was actually an zoo employee clad in a costume.

According to the New York Post, managers of Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire, England, have come out in support of the Chinese zoo, saying sun bears often display mannerisms that make them look as if they're humans in disguise. In order to support its claim, the park posted adorable footage of one of their own bears standing on its hind legs.

"We can confirm that Kyra is a sun bear," the facility stated on Instagram.

"Sun bears might look human when they stand, but they actually have the natural behaviour of standing on their hind feet."

Earlier, the Chinese zoo had been forced to deny that its sun bear is actually a human in a costume after footage of one standing on its hind legs raised online accusations of a furry imposter.

A video clip of a bear rearing up and interacting with a group of people at a zoo in eastern Hangzhou went viral on Chinese social media.

The Hangzhou Zoo, located in Zhejiang, Hangzhou, China, had to issue a statement this weekend after people saw this video and questioned if the Sun Bears at their zoo were actually humans dressed in costumes.



The Zoo stated:



Many users posted comments doubting that the bear was real, with some alleging that its bipedal posture and wrinkled skin suggested that it was actually a human in costume.