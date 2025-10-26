Meet Timothy Mellon, The Donor Who Gave $130 Million To Pay US Troops During Shutdown

Billionaire Timothy Mellon has donated $130 million to help fund US troops during the ongoing government shutdown, according to The New York Times. The reclusive heir and major financial backer of President Donald Trump has made the contribution anonymously.

Trump announced the donation on Thursday, referring to the donor only as a "patriot", a "great American citizen", a "substantial man", and a friend, without disclosing his name.

The amount is intended to ensure that active-duty service members continue receiving their pay despite the budget deadlock that has disrupted government operations.

Who Is Timothy Mellon?