Timelapse Video Of Dubai's Record-Breaking Storm And Flooding Goes Viral

Dubai recently experienced an unprecedented weather event as severe thunderstorms swept through the city. It affected air travel and caused flooding on the streets throughout the United Arab Emirates, halting normal activities. The state-run weather agency said it was a "historic weather event" and Dubai had not seen such rain in 75 years. Many videos from the rain-battered city are doing rounds on social media. Now a time-lapse video that shows the massive storm is going viral online.

This ominous-looking clip appears to be straight out of a sci-fi film. An X user shared the video on the microblogging site on Wednesday. "Dubai: Timelapse of the massive storm that caused a historic flood," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

Dubai: Timelapse of the massive storm that caused a historic flood. pic.twitter.com/tackWMYJzO — Pagan 🚩 (@paganhindu) April 17, 2024

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 3.8 million views and several comments.

"Wow, Mother Nature sure knows how to make a grand entrance in Dubai! Nature's power is truly awe-inspiring," wrote one user. "Insane! The beauty and pain of nature," expressed another.

"Have stayed in Dubai for many years in Bur Dubai. Never experienced such a cloudburst as we had seen in Mumbai. This was exceptional. In Fujairah we had a stormy situation. The actual cloudburst came only a year or two back. Entire emirate was flooded. Cars were floating on water," shared a third user.

"Looks like they have no drains there hence all the water collects on asphalt and concrete roads and becomes an artificial lake. If they had a good way harvest all that precious water it would have been so good," wrote one user.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, the storm not only hit UAE but Oman as well. At least 20 people were reported to have died in the deluge in Oman while another person was said to have died in floods in the UAE that closed government offices and schools for days.

The storm had initially hit Oman on Sunday before it pounded the UAE on Tuesday, knocking out power and causing huge disruptions to flights as runways were turned into rivers.

In the UAE, a record 254 millimetres (10 inches) of rainfall was recorded in Al Ain, a city bordering Oman. It was the largest ever in a 24-hour period since records started in 1949.