Tim Walz Struggles With Shotgun At Pheasant Hunt, Gets Mocked

In a bid to connect with male voters ahead of the upcoming US elections, Democratic Vice Presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz participated in the annual Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener on Saturday. However, his trip took an unexpected turn when he struggled to load his shotgun, a Beretta A400.

Dressed in hunting attire, including chaps and an orange vest, Walz was seen struggling while attempting to load shells into the semi-automatic shotgun. “It never fits quite right,” he said in a video that quickly made the rounds online. Despite his best efforts, the governor was unable to fire the gun or bag any pheasants during the hunt.

Here's another angle of Tim Walz fumbling around with his gun during his pheasant "hunting" photo op.



Tampon has absolutely no idea what he's doing. pic.twitter.com/EKj7Pp3EZN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2024

Some on the internet were quick to mock the 60-year-old.

A user commented, “PSA: No pheasants were injured during the filming of this campaign ad.”

PSA: No pheasants were injured during the filming of this campaign ad — NWLivin (@NWLivin1) October 12, 2024

Another wrote, “So you're telling me…. He's never used one of these before ? Shocking.”

So you're telling me…. He's never used one of these before ? Shocking — Yoda Trades (@MarketMovers10) October 12, 2024

“MAGA men are better than liberal men,” a user wrote.

MAGA men are better than liberal men — Tulsi Gabbard ???? (Parody) (@TulsiGabbardrep) October 12, 2024

“What a joke. You'd think he'd at least practice before this photo op,” read a comment.

What a joke. You'd think he'd at least practice before this photo op. — Paul A. Szypula ???????? (@Bubblebathgirl) October 13, 2024

Tim Walz, who once held a top rating from the National Rifle Association during his 12 years in Congress, has since shifted towards supporting stricter gun control measures.

Initially, Walz held more conservative stances, earning “A” ratings from the National Rifle Association (NRA) while representing a rural Minnesota district from 2007 to 2019. However, after mass shootings like the 2017 Las Vegas tragedy, Walz distanced himself from the NRA, donating his NRA contributions to veterans' charities and advocating for stronger gun control measures.

As Minnesota's governor, he has supported universal background checks, red-flag laws, and an assault weapons ban, prioritising public safety over gun lobby positions. This has earned him criticism from the NRA, which labelled him a “political chameleon” for altering his stance as his political ambitions grew. However, groups like Everytown for Gun Safety praise Walz for balancing responsible gun ownership with common-sense safety laws.