TikTok User Helps US Cops Arrest Suspect Who Fatally Shot Ex-Girlfriend 3 Years Ago

Social media platform TikTok has helped US police solve a case and arrest a suspect who fatally shot a woman three years ago. According to CNN, the suspect, identified as Benjamin Williams, allegedly killed his estranged girlfriend Joana Peca three years ago in Florida. US Marshals arrested him in Mexico City after a TikTok user recognised him from a photo in a video. The clip was posted by Jasmeen Alexander, a TikTok influencer whose true-crime account has more than 2.8 million followers. The video showed a Florida news channel's coverage of the killing and search for the suspect.

The police said Williams, 41, shot Joana Peca in the face in July 2021. He convinced her to meet him at a cemetery in St Petersburg. He told her that he wanted to meet his infant son, but while she was sitting in a van with the baby, Williams allegedly shot her multiple times in the face, killing her. Ms Peca's older son, 4, was also inside the vehicle at the time but both children were unharmed.

According to the cops, Ms Peca was holding her 4-month-old son in her arms when it happened. On the other hand, her older son witnessed the entire incident from the backseat.

Now, three years after the incident, Williams has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse. He is being held without bond in the Pinellas County Jail, CNN reported.

Ms Peca's family is grateful he's been arrested. "I feel a Christmas present for me and my little boys came early this year, and I couldn't ask for more than that phone call I got from the police department," Eleni Peca, the victim's mother," said per The Independent.

"Three years and three months is too long. He was running, but he couldn't hide anymore. All eyes on him, and finally, he is behind bars where he belongs," she added.

Separately, St Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway told Ms Peca's family: "Nothing we do can replace the loss of your daughter, but at least, we have a dangerous person off the street."

"At least a loving mother ... and the family can know now that we have him in custody. He is behind bars where he belongs," the police chief added.