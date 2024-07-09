TikTok Takes Down Over 20 Million Pakistani Videos For Violating Guidelines

TikTok has released its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the first quarter of 2024, revealing that it took action against 20.2 million videos in Pakistan alone for violating its community guidelines, Ary News reported.

The platform removed 66,997,307 videos worldwide during the January-March period of 2024, representing about 0.9 per cent of all uploaded content.

The majority of these removals were made possible through automated detection technologies, with a significant number of videos later reinstated upon review, as per ARY News.

A substantial portion of these, 129,335,793 videos, were identified and removed through automated detection technologies, while 6,042,287 videos were reinstated upon further review, according to TikTok Q1 2024 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report.

TikTok has taken steps to increase transparency by releasing new data on its content moderation efforts.

For the first time, the platform has disclosed the number of comments removed and filtered by its safety tools, revealing that nearly 976,479,946 comments were removed or filtered during the first quarter of 2024.

Additionally, TikTok has cracked down on spam accounts, implementing measures to prevent the spread of automated spam content and further improving its content moderation practices.

Notably, approximately 93.9 per cent of videos that violated the guidelines were removed within 24 hours of posting, and the proactive removal rate for the quarter stood impressively at 99.8 per cent globally.

In a global effort to safeguard younger users, TikTok also deleted 21,639,414 accounts suspected of belonging to individuals under the age of 13.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)