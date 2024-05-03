TikTok Star Maddy Baloy, Battling Cancer, Dies At 26

Maddy Baloy was initially given five years to live.

TikTok star Maddy Baloy, who documented her life with terminal cancer has died, as per a report in People Magazine. She was 26. Baloy appeared in videos with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and Twilight star Taylor Lautner. She is survived by Louis, her mom, Carissa Talmege, 47, and her stepfather, Lucky Talmege, 45. According to US outlets, the influencer has more than 440,000 followers on her TikTok account. Baloy died on the day her fiance Louise Risher celebrated his birthday.

"Madison passed away peacefully last night," Mr Risher told People in a statement, adding that she was "surrounded with love". "She is so special," he added.

"I turned 27 yesterday, actually. I was holding her hand all day and that's all I needed," Mr Risher said towards the end of the statement.

Baloy began experiencing stomach issues in 2022. She thought changing the diet would help, but more than six months later, in February 2023, she repeatedly vomited blood and began experiencing sensory issues, as per the People report.

Baloy initially thought it's a worm or bacterial infection, but her fiance urged her to consult a doctor. The medical expert identified abnormalities in her large intestine that required emergency surgery. The doctors found numerous cancerous tumours pressing on her large intestine, the outlet further said.

She was initially given five years to live. Baloy joined TikTok after feeling "alone and isolated" and started posting short videos to documents her journey with terminal cancer.

In one of her most popular videos, Baloy named 19 of her 20 bucket list items, ranging from getting a tattoo with her grandma and having a "beautiful wedding" to meeting celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.