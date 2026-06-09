Video: World's Largest Golf Ball Pyramid Built With 19,019 Balls

A remarkable feat of precision and patience has earned a group of golf enthusiasts a place in the record books after they successfully built the largest golf ball pyramid ever assembled, reported Guinness World Records.

Michael Furrh, Debbie Reynolds, and Terri Janak achieved the record in Benbrook, Texas, United States. The trio constructed a massive pyramid made up of 19,019 golf balls, setting a new benchmark for the unique accomplishment.

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The record attempt took place at the Benbrook Par 3 and driving range, where the team carefully arranged thousands of golf balls into a towering pyramid structure. The completed display consisted of 38 rows of golf balls, requiring careful planning and steady execution to ensure the formation remained intact.

With a total of 19,019 golf balls used in the build, the pyramid stands as the largest of its kind. The achievement highlights the dedication and teamwork of Michael Furrh, Debbie Reynolds, and Terri Janak, who worked together to complete the ambitious project.

The successful attempt in Benbrook has now been officially recognised as the largest golf ball pyramid, marking a memorable accomplishment for the team and adding a unique record to the history of golf-related achievements in the United States.