Thousands From India Take Part In Holy Arbaeen Pilgrimage In Iraq's Karbala

Over 21 million Shia Muslims took part in the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Iraq this year, marking the 40th day of mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed and a founding figure in Shia Islam. The event culminated on Sunday, with attendees expressing their solidarity with Gaza.

Indians were among those who travelled to Karbala to pay homage to Imam Hussain. The Arbaeen Yatra saw millions walking from Najaf to Karbala, a distance of 80 km, to visit the shrine of Imam Hussain.

Imam Hussain, revered by millions, was martyred on the land of Karbala nearly 1,400 years ago after enduring three days of hunger and thirst under the rule of Yazid I, the second caliph of the Umayyad Caliphate. His martyrdom, along with that of 72 of his companions-including his six-month-old son, Ali Asghar-remains a pivotal event in Islamic history.

A significant number of Indians participated in the Arbaeen Walk, with thousands reaching Karbala. Along the 80 km route, food, drinks, medical services, and accommodation were provided by Iraqi locals, who opened their homes to the pilgrims.

Approximately 1,455 stalls were set up from Najaf to Karbala, where people from around the world offered food and drinks representative of their cultures. Indian pilgrims also set up several stalls, including Caravan-e-Hind, providing accommodation, food, and medical services. Over 50 Indian doctors were present, offering medical care throughout the journey.

Upon reaching Karbala, many Indian devotees visited Imam Hussain's Shrine to offer their respects. In a symbolic gesture, they hoisted the Indian flag, which was warmly received by the local Iraqis.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Syed Afzal, General Secretary of the Hazrat Abbas Holy Shrine, stated that over 21,000 volunteers were mobilised to ensure the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. "Our aim is to make sure that no devotee faces any difficulty during the Arbaeen pilgrimage," he said.

Several notable Indian personalities, including actor Javed Jaffrey and Ladakh MP Mohammad Hanifa, participated in this year's Arbaeen pilgrimage. Agha Sultan, the coordinator for the Iraqi government and the Indian contingent, said that the delegation, led by Mohammad Hanifa, met with Sheikh Mehdi Karbalai, the chief of Imam Hussain Shrine, who expressed his admiration for the Indian people and his experiences during his visit to India for medical treatment.

Volunteers provided water, juice, and other refreshments at regular intervals along the 80 km route. To combat the heat, water was sprinkled along the way, and air conditioning was installed at all martyr's shrines in Karbala. Ambulances and doctors were also on standby to provide medical assistance as needed.

For those unable to travel to Iraq, Arbaeen Walks were organised in various parts of India. In Delhi, pilgrims walked from Jama Masjid to Jor Bagh Karbala, with the march serving as a protest against oppression, drawing inspiration from Imam Hussain's refusal to bow to tyranny.

