Thousands Ghosted By Their AI Girlfriends After Company CEO Jailed: Report

Forever Voices stopped its operations on October 23 (Representational)

Thousands of users have been unable to access the services of AI chatbot company Forever Voices since its founder and CEO was arrested, according to media reports.

Forever Voices stopped its operations on October 23, following the arrest of the company CEO John Meyer.

Mr Meyer was taken into custody for allegedly burning boxes in his building in Texas. It reportedly caused an estimated $3,60,000 in damages to the building.

As a result of this, Forever Voices went offline, leaving many of its users wondering why their virtual girlfriends had suddenly stopped chatting.

Forever Voices created AI chatbots based on real people, like influencer Caryn Marjorie, using Telegram for users to chat with virtual versions of these personalities.

Even though the platform wasn't meant for adult content, users began having sexual conversations, causing the AI chatbot to become more erotic.

As of October, users paying to talk to chatbots, like CarynAI, no longer have access to them.

Before the service went offline, the Forever Voices account posted a series of unusual conspiracy theories on X (formerly Twitter) involving the FBI, former US President Donald Trump, and "rogue CIA terrorists."

However, Caryn Marjorie revealed the next version of her chatbot on October 30, named “CarynAI 2.0”. She mentioned that CarynAI had been acquired by the tech startup BanterAI in a "six-figure deal."

“I am very excited for CarynAI and its users to experience a new upgrade in AI companionship,” she said on X.

Ms Marjorie assured that the new chatbot girlfriend will elevate the entire experience, ensuring that no DM goes unanswered.