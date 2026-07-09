"Thought I Was Gonna Die": US Teen Survives Freak Lightning Strike While Gaming In Bedroom

A 13-year-old boy in Texas narrowly escaped serious injury after lightning struck his home. The electrical current travelled through the house wiring and shocked him while he was gaming video games on his computer. According to New York Post, the incident happened on Tuesday in Cypress, a suburb of Houston. Authorities said the lightning strike also sparked a small fire in the attic after the current moved through the home's electrical system.

Vladyslav Skuridin was playing video games on his computer when the strike occurred. "I was just sitting here, everything was going fine. I was playing video games. I was not expecting anything," Vlad told KPRC 2 News.

According to the teen, the electrical current reached him through a metal part of his desk that was touching his abdomen.

"I felt a shock go through my whole body, and I saw a super bright white light. I quickly jolted back and was super dizzy and confused. I started screaming because there was a super loud boom that made my ears hurt and pop," Vlad said in a statement provided to ABC News through his mother.

Emergency medical personnel examined Vlad at the scene, but he did not require hospitalisation, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

The family believes lightning first struck a nearby tree before the electricity entered their home through the wiring and reached the desk where Vlad was sitting.

The strike caused minor damage to the property, including a small attic fire, roof damage consistent with a lightning strike, damaged gas piping, several broken household appliances and a hole in a wall.

Vlad's mother, Yuliia Skuridina, said her son developed a visible pattern on his chest after the shock but was otherwise recovering well. She added that the family plans to have him examined by a doctor as a precaution.

"I'm feeling fine, but I'm still a little shocked and dizzy. Not from the shock, from the lightning, but just everything that happened here is crazy," Vlad said later that evening.

"Anything can happen at any moment. You just got to be nice to everybody. It can end whenever. It can end whenever you want, man," the teen added.

Following the incident, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman urged residents to take precautions during thunderstorms and warned families to stay away from wired electronic devices and other conductive objects indoors as more storms were forecast for the Cypress area.

"Constable Deputies are assisting Cypress Creek Fire after lightning struck a residence in the 14400 block o Cypress View Drive. The electrical current traveled through the home's wiring, causing a small fire in the attic and electrocuting the homeowners' son while he was using a computer. The child is currently being evaluated by EMS. The investigation remains ongoing. Safety Reminder: During thunderstorms, avoid using corded electronics and stay away from electrical wiring and plumbing, as lightning can travel through a home's electrical system," the post read.