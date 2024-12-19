This US Airline Announces Unlimited Flight Pass For Just $299 A Year

"Frontier Airlines is tempting budget-conscious adventurers with its new 'GoWild!' pass. This exciting offer grants travellers unlimited flights for a year at the remarkably low price of $299 - but only for a limited time."

Frontier Airlines' "GoWild!" Pass caters to spontaneous explorers, budget-conscious travellers, and anyone dreaming of unlimited adventures, according to Bobby Schroeter, the airline's Chief Commercial Officer, in a press release on Tuesday.

The pass is available exclusively to the first 5,000 customers who sign up during the pre-sale period, which ends on December 18 at 11:59 p.m. MST. After that, the price will rise to $499.

To qualify, buyers must be US residents, at least 18 years old, and members of Frontier Miles, the airline's loyalty program. Those who are not yet members will be automatically enrolled during the sign-up process.

Once purchased, pass holders can book flights on select Frontier routes for just one cent, although taxes and fees will still apply. However, the pass has some limitations: seat selection is not allowed and does not cover carry-on or checked baggage.

The "GoWild!" Pass allows travellers to book domestic flights the day before departure and international flights up to 10 days in advance. Frontier serves destinations across the U.S., the Caribbean, Mexico, and Latin America.

Valid for travel from May 1, 2025, through April 30, 2026, the pass excludes holiday and peak travel periods. Additionally, it cannot be used to purchase tickets for others.

This is not the first time Frontier Airlines has announced this offer. In 2022, the airlines offered the annual pass 2022, which was for travel in 2023.