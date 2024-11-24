This Restaurant Serves World's Most Expensive Michelin Tasting Menu At...

One-star Ginza Kitafuku in Tokyo serves the world's most expensive Michelin tasting menu at $2,130. While the visitors are served the best-tasting snow crab at the establishment, they must take off their shoes and sit on the floor. Diners must pay $2,130 per person for the restaurant's most expensive dish, made entirely of a snow crab so beloved by the Japanese royal family that it has its museum, reported the New York Post.
Visitors may watch the chef at Ginza Kitafuku cook a live crab in front of them before it is served. If this sight makes you uncomfortable, you might consider reserving on the sixth floor in a separate room. For $258, the restaurant serves a red king crab feast for customers on a tighter budget. According to a list compiled by food publication Chef's Pencil, Ginza Kitafuku is the most expensive Michelin-starred restaurant in the world in 2024.
The second most expensive restaurant on the list is Shanghai's three-star Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet. A meal at the establishment costs an astounding $1,230. The restaurant offers a "theatrical, multi-sensory dining experience featuring meticulously crafted dishes that blend French techniques with global influences," according to the outlet, which described it as "a captivating fusion of gastronomy and cutting-edge visual technology."
Third place goes to New York, where Caviar Russe on Madison Avenue has the priciest Michelin-starred tasting meal in the country. Here, the guests can taste an 11-course meal focused on caviar for $950.
Azabu Kadowaki in Tokyo and Masa in New York are two other eateries on the list. With a dinner that cost more than $950, Masa was the first restaurant in the USA to receive a Michelin star.
Other notable locations are Guy Savoy in Paris, Quince in San Francisco, and Alchemist in Copenhagen.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world