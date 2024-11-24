This Restaurant Serves World's Most Expensive Michelin Tasting Menu At...

One-star Ginza Kitafuku in Tokyo serves the world's most expensive Michelin tasting menu at $2,130. While the visitors are served the best-tasting snow crab at the establishment, they must take off their shoes and sit on the floor. Diners must pay $2,130 per person for the restaurant's most expensive dish, made entirely of a snow crab so beloved by the Japanese royal family that it has its museum, reported the New York Post.

Visitors may watch the chef at Ginza Kitafuku cook a live crab in front of them before it is served. If this sight makes you uncomfortable, you might consider reserving on the sixth floor in a separate room. For $258, the restaurant serves a red king crab feast for customers on a tighter budget. According to a list compiled by food publication Chef's Pencil, Ginza Kitafuku is the most expensive Michelin-starred restaurant in the world in 2024.

The second most expensive restaurant on the list is Shanghai's three-star Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet. A meal at the establishment costs an astounding $1,230. The restaurant offers a "theatrical, multi-sensory dining experience featuring meticulously crafted dishes that blend French techniques with global influences," according to the outlet, which described it as "a captivating fusion of gastronomy and cutting-edge visual technology."

Third place goes to New York, where Caviar Russe on Madison Avenue has the priciest Michelin-starred tasting meal in the country. Here, the guests can taste an 11-course meal focused on caviar for $950.

Azabu Kadowaki in Tokyo and Masa in New York are two other eateries on the list. With a dinner that cost more than $950, Masa was the first restaurant in the USA to receive a Michelin star.

Other notable locations are Guy Savoy in Paris, Quince in San Francisco, and Alchemist in Copenhagen.